Mumbai: Local cricketer killed in Bhandup, attackers at large

A 35-year-old local cricketer- was killed by three unknown persons in suburban Bhandup, police said Friday.

Rakesh Pawar, who used to play in local tournaments and also coached youngsters, was attacked by three persons with a chopper late Thursday night on the arterial LBS Road, an said.

"He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. It seems to the fallout of an old enmity. We are probing further and efforts are on to nab the killers," he said.

