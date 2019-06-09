Guj: Heatwave continues, rain likely in some parts, says IMD

Even as heatwave conditions continued over parts of Gujarat Sunday, people in the state's southern and Saurashtra-Kutch regions are likely to get some respite with pre-monsoon showers expected over the next two- three days, the IMD said.
Ahmedabad recorded temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius, a positive departure of 3.6 degree Celsius, which is likely to remain unchanged Monday, the IMD said.
Ahmedabad is the second hottest city in Saurashtra after Surendranagar, which recorded temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius on Sunday, it said.
The maximum temperature in Gandhinagar and Deesa was 44.2 and 44.1 degree Celsius respectively, the IMD informed.
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the Saurashtra region, mainly in Surendranagar, for another day, the India Meteorological Department said.
It predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Surat, Valsad and Navsari districts of south Gujarat, as well as in Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli nearby.
Pre-monsoon showers are also expected in districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, namely Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Kutch, as well as Diu, the IMD said.
It warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch region, namely Porbandar, Dwarka, and Kutch, in the next four to five days.
