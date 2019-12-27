Mumbai metro eyes completing Colaba-Seepz corridor by September 2020

Rail Corporation, which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor, on Friday said 100 per cent tunnelling work of the project will be completed by September next year.

Apart from this, the Corporation hopes to complete 70 per cent of civil work and get the first rolling stock by December 2020, MMRC said in a statement.

The statement comes at a time when chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has put a stay on metro car shed proposed at Aarey colony, touted as the lungs of the city.

Currently, more than 70 per cent of the tunnelling work across the 33 km corridor has been completed.

"As part of in-situ development, the tender for rehab buildings Kalbadevi-3 and Girgaon 3 will be awarded in January and May, respectively. Also bids for O&M work is expected in February. Besides this, track laying work for the main line will also commence," it said.

The nearly Rs 30,000-crore project will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.