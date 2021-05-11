Mumbai reports 1,717 new coronavirus cases, lowest in nearly two months

-
Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
For the second day in a row, the spike in cases in India's financial capital remained below 2,000. This was also a significant fall from its record spike of 11,163 cases on April 4.
On Monday, the city had recorded 1,794 new infections and 74 deaths.
At least 6,082 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,23,080.
As many as 28,258 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far to 57,61,689.
The recovery rate rose to 92 per cent. The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 4 to May 10 was 0.39 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 170 days.
There are 81 active containment zones in slums and chawls and 479 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.
