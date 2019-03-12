Mushtaq: Mumbai defeat UP by 46 runs

Domestic giants Tuesday dished out a clinical performance to trounce by 46 runs in their last Super League Group B game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here.

However, the win hasn't allowed to make to the finals yet.

And who makes it to the final from Group B, will depend on the result of the Vidarbha versus game which is currently underway.

This time the final of the domestic T20 championship will be played at the between the winners of Super League Group A and Super League Group B.

Put into bat at the Emerald Heights International School ground, posted a massive 183/7 with 'ever dependable' Siddhesh Lad top scoring with 62 off just 44 balls and taking the opposition bowlers to cleansers.

After losing opener (0) on the first ball, Lad and Eknath Kerkar (46 off 36 balls) conjured a 96 run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation of a big total.

Then skipper (43 off 27 balls) played his usual attacking game and when he departed Mumbai had crossed the 175-run mark.

For UP, who are already out of the tournament, (3-47) was the pick of the bowlers.

Mumbai bowlers then shot out UP for 137 with medium pacer Shardul Thakur (3-15), Siddhesh Lad (3-23) and Shivam Dube (3-31) sharing the spoils.

For UP, apart from Saurabh Kumar (24) and Priyam Garg (23) no other batsman showed spine as Mumbai emerged triumphant without much fuss.

Brief Scores: At ground: Mumbai 183/7 (Siddhesh Lad 62, Eknath Kerkar 46; Ankit Rajpoot 3-47) won against 137 all out (Saurabh Kumar 24, Priyam Garg 23; Shardul Thakur 3-15, Siddhesh Lad 3-23) by 46 runs.

Mumbai 4 points, UP 0 points.

