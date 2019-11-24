Musk touts 146,000 orders for Tesla's electric pickup truck

Elon Musk says Tesla has received nearly 150,000 orders for its new electric pickup truck since the automaker revealed the futuristic vehicle earlier this week to mixed reviews.

The Tesla CEO tweeted Saturday that the company received 146,000 orders for the wedge-shaped Cybertruck since is unveiling Thursday night.

Musk said 17 per cent of the orders are for the single-motor model, 42% are for the dual-motor version and 41 per cent are for the tri-motor model.

The much-hyped unveiling went off script when its supposedly unbreakable window glass splintered twice when hit with a large metal ball. Some analysts panned the truck's blocky, angular looks.

Placing an order costs buyers USD 100, which Tesla says is fully refundable.

Tesla has said the Cybertruck, which starts at USD 39,900, will be in production in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)