Mutilated body of 3-year-old girl found in Aligarh

The mutilated body of a 3-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump here, with an initial probe indicating that the killing was a of a monetary dispute, police said Thursday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

of Police said the girl went missing from Tappal township on May 31 and on June 2, police found her mutilated body in a garbage dump near her house.

Police have arrested two persons -- Zahid and Aslam -- on the basis of the complaint of the victim's father.

"Post-mortem examination has not found any sign of sexual assault. The report confirmed death due to strangulation," the said.

Kulhari said that in view of the gravity of the crime, proceedings have begun to charge the duo under the stringent National Security Act. He said a process has also started to follow this case through a fast track court.

The victim's father has demanded that other family members of the accused be arrested as the crime could not have been carried out without their knowledge.

He threatened that he would start a fast unto death from tomorrow if no further arrests were made.

Security measures at Tappal township, 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, have been tightened as a precautionary step after tension mounted there on Wednesday.

