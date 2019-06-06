JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pragya Thakur hospitalised, fails to appear before court

Soybean futures gain on upbeat demand
Business Standard

Farmer electrocuted in Churu

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A farmer was electrocuted to death on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire in a field in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

The incident happened in Ramsisar Bhedwalia village.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered against the power department on a complaint lodged by family members of the deceased, assistant sub-inspector at Sardarshehar police station Ishwar Singh said.

He said the body was handed over to family members after post mortem.

The farmer had got married only a month ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU