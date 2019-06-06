Farmer electrocuted in Churu

A farmer was electrocuted to death on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire in a field in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.
The incident happened in Ramsisar Bhedwalia village.
A case of death due to negligence has been registered against the power department on a complaint lodged by family members of the deceased, assistant sub-inspector at Sardarshehar police station Ishwar Singh said.
He said the body was handed over to family members after post mortem.
The farmer had got married only a month ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
