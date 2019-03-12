Myanmar repatriates remains of suspected WWII US airmen

The remains of suspected American airmen killed in during World War II were repatriated to the on Tuesday in the first-ever ceremony of its kind in the Southeast Asian nation, US officials said.

The remains of hundreds of American military personnel are still unaccounted for in Myanmar, a key conflict arena in between the Allies and during World War II.

The remains repatriated on Tuesday are believed to be linked to a crashed B-25G aircraft in February 1944 in the Salingyi area of the northwest Sagaing region.

The wreckage was found in an investigation two years later, but the graves could not be located.

A ceremony was held at late Tuesday afternoon.

White-gloved servicemen saluted before loading a flag-draped coffin bearing the remains onto a military plane.

"This ceremony is a reminder of the deep, enduring, historical connections between our two that date back to even before Myanmar's independence," said US to

"These men and women represent the best of who we are. They are our nation's greatest and most precious resource."



The remains were found during a recent recovery mission conducted by the (DPAA) and will be sent to a forensics lab in for further analysis.

DPAA works under the and aims to account for the more than 82,000 missing service men and women from conflicts dating back to World War II.

There are currently 632 US service members still unaccounted for in from World War II and DPAA has so far identified 14 missing service members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)