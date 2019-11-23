JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Miscreants lob grenade at BSF outpost in Imphal, none injured

NC leader seeks comprehensive package for cancer patients in J-K
Business Standard

NAAC chairman stresses on empowering women for country's growth

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) executive chairman Virander Singh Chauhan on Saturday stressed upon encouraging women in all fields for enhancing the country's growth.

Chauhan encouraged students to work hard pointing out that there is no substitute for hard work, honesty and integrity in achieving success.

India is considered as one of the fastest growing nations in its time. However, there is still a lot to be done," he said while speaking at a function at J K Lakshmipat University in Jaipur.

The head of NAAC added that we must take women in big numbers across all fields to make our growth substantial.

He also urged the students to take part in the growth and developemnt of the country.

Vice-chancellor of the university R L Raina, pro-chancellor R P Singhania and others were present in the function.

NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission that evaluates higher educational institutions for its conformance to quality standards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU