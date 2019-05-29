Nabaneeta Sen's 1978 book on Naxal movement in Bengal now in English

Nabaneeta Sen's book on the movement in West Bengal, first published in Bengali in 1978, is now available in English.

Some prominent persons of had played a strange two-faced role in this political movement. They encouraged and led the youth, who put their lives at stake and fought for the cause.

However, most of these personalities failed to take responsibility later on when they were needed the most.

I, Anupam (Ami Anupam) is a sharp depiction of those turbulent times and is about one such betrayal. The central character of the novel is Anupam Roy, a newspaper columnist, and academician.

The book deals with a conflict between integrity and expediency.

It has been translated from the original by Paulami Sengupta, Tias Basu and the and is published by Niyogi Books' imprint Thornbird.

is regarded as one of the prominent Bengali litterateurs of present times with more than 80 books to her name. She recently retired as at

