Nadda emerges as likely replacement for BJP president Amit Shah

J P has emerged as the likely replacement for as the after he was left out of the Union Council of Ministers, which was sworn in on Thursday, according to BJP sources.

With Shah joining the Cabinet of Narendra Modi, he may demit the office of as part of the party's "one-person one-post" principle.

Nadda, a from Himachal Pradesh, enjoys the confidence of the party's top brass, is trusted by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh - the party's ideological parent- and enjoys a clean reputation.

He was the in the first

That (58) maintains a low profile also goes in his favour as the new will be expected to run the organisation in cohesion with the government and carry on with organisational agenda firmed up by Shah.

He is a member of the BJP's parliamentary board, its top decision-making body having its most important members, that gives him requisite seniority for the job as well, party sources said.

A few other party leaders like and are also seen as contenders for the top party post.

The party will also look for new presidents for its and units as their current heads, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Nityanand Rai respectively, have been inducted in the

Modi was sworn in as on Thursday along with 57 ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)