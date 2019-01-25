48 persons get Jeevan Raksha awards

As many as 48 people will be honoured, eight of them posthumously, with awards for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person, the announced on Friday.

The award is given in three categories -- Sarvottam Padak, Uttam Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak, and people of all walks of life are eligible for these awards, which can also be conferred posthumously.

The of has approved the conferment of series of awards, 2018 on 48 persons -- Sarvottam to eight persons, Uttam to 15 people and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 25 people, an statement said.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective Union Ministries, to which the awardee belongs.

Those who were honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are: (Posthumous), Chhattisgarh, Master Chetan Kumar Nishad (Posthumous), (Posthumous), Maharashtra, Master Prathamesh Vijay Wadkar (Posthumous), Maharashtra, (Posthumous), (Posthumous), Mizoram, (Posthumous), Delhi, Rakesh Chandra Behera (Posthumous), Odisha.

The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak was awarded to Vismaya. P, Kerala, Sajid Khan, Dr. Charanjit Singh Balveer Singh Saluja, Maharashtra, Amol Sarjerao Lohar, Maharashtra, Master Lalliansanga, Mizoram, Master Vanlalduhawma, Vinod, Haryana, Ramraja Yadav, Madhya Pradesh, Azad Singh Malik, Delhi, Master H. Beiduasa, Mizoram, Master Karan, Delhi, Master Deepanshu, Delhi, Master Prashant Sidar, Chhattisgarh, Master Walambok Sohphoh, Meghalaya and Avinash Babu Naik,

Jeevan Raksha Padak awardees are: Abraham Taying, Arunachal Pradesh, Padi Payang, Arunachal Pradesh, Monuj Chawtal, Assam, Raju Garh, Assam, Radhakrishnan. M, Kerala, Ankit Dhangar, Madhya Pradesh, Mahendra Tekam, Madhya Pradesh, Shanlang Marbaniang, Meghalaya, Vanlalvenaima Chhangte, Mizoram,



Master Darchungnunga, Mizoram, Chandra Kumar Gurung, Sikkim, Bariya Mehul Babubhai, and M. Padmanaban,

Other Jeevan Raksha Padak awardees are Sushil Bhoi, Uttar Pradesh, Samarpan Malviya, Madhya Pradesh, Dhairyashil Dhaktuba Adake, Maharashtra, Dhananjay Kumar Sonwane, Chhattisgarh, Abhinav K.K., Kerala, Khrawboklang Kharlukhi, Meghalaya, Dhruv Love, Uttar Pradesh, Madhav Love, Uttar Pradesh, Lalthasangzuali, Mizoram Ruhinfatima M. Talat, Gujarat, Vyshnav E.R., and Sreejith P.S.,

