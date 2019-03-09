Naidu taunts Jagan, says "KCR is YSRC President"

TDP chief N Saturday mocked arch rival YSR Congress, saying his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao ran the YSRC and asked people to choose between him and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader, "who rubbed salt to the bifurcation wounds."



Apparently changing tack over seeking to forge ties with TRS last year, Naidu said he had months ago sought an alliance between his party and TRS only for "resolution of problems" related to bifurcation between the two Telugu states.

In October 2018, the had pitched for a tie-up between the TDP and TRS so that they could emerge as a "potent force" in South

Speaking to reporters, Naidu said the ensuing elections in would be "KCR (TRS chief) versus TDP" and not " ( president) versus TDP."



Seeking to juxtapose Reddy, who is the of the Opposition in the Assembly, with Rao, Naidu alleged that the latter, the of neighbouring Telangana, has 'abused' the people of

"Have we forgotten?..everyone has self-respect. only bifurcated (the united Andhra Pradesh into the residual Andhra and Telangana in 2014). You are sprinkling chilli poer on the bifurcation wound and enjoying."



Targeting Reddy and peperring his comments with sarcasm Naidu said, "KCR is now the YSRC KCR decided long ago that Jagan failed (as opposition leader) and hence he wanted to step in...."



Asking people to decide what they wanted, the Chief Minister said the "time has come for the people to decide whom they want, KCR or TDP."



Naidu alleged that the Telangana was pumping money into AP to help the YSRC fight the ensuing elections.

