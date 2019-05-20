Naidu to meet Mamata for post-poll alliance talks in Kolkata

A day after meeting and Sonia Gandhi, Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Minister here on Monday, sources said.

The will meet Banerjee as part of his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the election results on May 23.

"Naidu will hold a meeting with at secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance)," a highly placed source said.

During his interaction with Banerjee, Naidu is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in over the weekend, the source said.

Naidu had a busy Sunday as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Party and (Marxist)

On Saturday, he had met supremo Mayawati and chief

Dubbing the exit polls "gossip", Banerjee Sunday said she doesn't trust such surveys as the "game plan" is to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.

Her remarks came after most exit polls forecast another term for Narendra Modi, with some predicting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272 in the

