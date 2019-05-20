Jubilant Biosys is first to add ForteBio's latest SPR System in India, for fragment screening and characterization of lead compounds

/ -- Biosys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Life Sciences, announced today that it has recently added advanced Pioneer FE system to their platform of solutions available to customers. The Pioneer FE system from ForteBio, the Biologics Business Unit of Molecular Devices, represents the next generation SPR instrumentation for label-free characterization of biomolecules. Sensitive enough to measure high affinity and covalent binding events, the also uses a unique to facilitate fragment screening. with can analyze up to 768 fragments in 24 hours, obtaining kinetics during the primary screen and eliminating the need for additional screens.

The Pioneer system is the first unit placed in India, and part of Jubilant's continuing investment in new technologies supporting their innovator customer needs. Said Marcel Velterop, of Biosys, "The addition of the Pioneer SPR system will significantly upgrade and speed up our small molecule hit-finding engine for novel target classes."



Greg Milosevich, of Molecular Devices, commented, "We are pleased to have Jubilant adopt the Pioneer platform and look forward to supporting them and their customers' goals in fast-tracking small molecule programs."



About Jubilant LimitedJubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in Jubilant has demonstrated expertise across multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & and CNS. Business models include both up to IND including and GMP services, proprietary in-house innovation and strategic investments as the core components which are available for collaborative research, partnership and out licensing.

About Molecular Devices, LLC



Molecular Devices, one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, and consumables for life science research, Within the broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and discovery of new therapeutics. is committed to continual development of innovative solutions for The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices around the globe.

