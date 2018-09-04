NALCO mine bags five awards at MEMC week

The Panchpatmali mine of Ltd has won five awards at the Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week held under the aegis of the here.

In appreciation of "outstanding" mines, environment and mineral conservation, NALCO was awarded the 'Par Excellence Award', a company release said on Tuesday.

Besides, the Navaratna CPSE also bagged the first prize in afforestation, reclamation and rehabilitation, sustainable development and overall performance (in more than 5.5 million tonne per year mining capacity category), it said.

The awards were presented at the concluding ceremony of the 20th MEMC here on last Saturday.

