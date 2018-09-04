Revised DPR for Pancheshwar dam sent to project development authority

A revised second detailed project report for the multi-purpose dam project has finally been sent to the development authority, which will soon be forwarded to the Indian and Nepalese governments for clearance.

The approval of the two stakeholder countries will pave the way for the works to start on the long-awaited project which is expected to fulfill power andirrigation requirements for both countries.

A fresh,updated version of the secondDPR, prepared by WAPCOS, was sent last month to development authority (PDA) which will now forward it to the Indian and Nepalese governments for approval, " a at site said Tuesday.

and are the two stakeholders in the ambitious project and WAPCOS is the Indian company entrusted with the task of preparing the DPR.

The fresh DPR is therevised versionof the second report sent to the in June, 2017, about which both countries had some reservations.

PDA, which has representatives from both and governments, is responsible for the construction of the project.

"ThesecondDPR prepared by the company, last year had to be updatedassome objections were raised by both governments on rehabilitation packageanddesignpoints, said Kulbhusan Thakur, anengineer working with WAPCOS at Pancheswar site in district ofUttarkhand.

Currently, tunnels meant for geological studies are being dug at the dam site, Thakur said.

We have to dig a 650-metre tunnel at Pancheshwar and 170 metre for thetunnel at Rupaligar, the said.

"During my recent review of the project, WAPCOS engineers said the fresh DPR has been prepared which contains clarifications on points raised by the government, said District Magistrate S N Pandey, who reviewed the project last week.

The multi-purpose project, as part of which a 315-metre high dam is proposed to be builtin bordering and Nepal, is a bi-national hydropower generation and irrigation project from which both countries are likely to benefit.

Mooted in the year 1967, the project has progressed slowly with its first DPR being prepared in 1995. However, the project was prioritised during his visitto Nepalin 2014 after which the second DPR was prepared last year which has now been revised and sent to the

"We are waiting for theDPR to be approved by both governments. Only after that, project works will start, the WAPCOSengineer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)