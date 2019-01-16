Nation needs to find ways to reduce petrol dependence: Mukhi

Mukhi on Wednesday emphasised the need for use of alternative sources of to reduce dependence on petrol.

The nation needs to formulate ways and means of switching to alternative sources of such as solar and tidal power, Mukhim said on Wednesday after inaugurating a month-long public awareness campaign SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshmata Mahotsav) 2019 at Refinery Auditorium here.

" is diminishing fast. There should be extensive research on use unconventional sources of as an alternative to petrol," he said.

The urged people to work towards making the campaign a success.

"We need to take a pledge to ensure that this month- long awareness campaign bear fruits," he maintained.

Mukhi said economic development usually leads to increased dependence on

"Therefore, serious efforts have to be made in conserving and finding alternative sources of energy that can fuel the nation," he suggested.

The also maintained that the Centre has formulated plans to enhance availability of proprietary and gas, both from within and outside the country.

Ethanol-blended petrol and Jatropha-based bio-diesel, if promoted, can reduce dependency on fossil fuels, he said.

The governor also hailed Petroleum Conservation Research Association and other stakeholders for taking "pragmatic steps" to devise ways to conserve petrol and reduce its excessive use.

He appealed people to adopt conservation as way of life by judiciously using petrol and extending support to environment preservation efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)