National programme for elimination viral hepatitis launched

launched a national programme aimed at eliminating viral hepatitis, recognized as an important public health problem across the world, on Sunday in

The of state for health launched the Plan - Viral in presence of Amitabh Bachchan, the goodwill ambassador for hepatitis, WHO South- Region.

Bachchan described how he contracted the disease, an of the liver, when blood was transfused into him after he was injured during the shooting of "Coolie" in 1982.

One of the blood donors had B, the said, ruing that the detection process for the virus was not available then. He came to know about the condition in 2005.

According to WHO estimates, viral caused 1.34 million deaths globally in 2015, a number comparable to deaths due to tuberculosis, worldwide.

In India, it is estimated that there are 4 crore people suffering from and 0.6-1.2 crore people suffering from Hepatitis C, a ministry statement said.

The action plan was developed by experts from across the country. It provides a strategic framework, based on which the National Control Programme was framed and launched in July 2018 under by the

"This programme is also in line with our global commitment towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.3. has affirmed this commitment at the 69th World Health Assembly," Choubey said.

is one of the few countries to roll out management of and in a public health approach and offer free diagnostics and drugs lifelong to its beneficiaries.

The aim of the programme is to combat hepatitis and achieve countrywide elimination of by 2030, he said.

The also released the Technical Guidelines for Diagnosis and Management of

In India, Hepatitis B vaccine was introduced in the Universal Immunization Programme almost a decade ago. Since and high-risk groups by virtue of their occupation and behaviour are more vulnerable to acquiring infection, it is envisaged to extend the beneficiaries for this vaccine to and high-risk groups under the National Control Programme (NVHCP).

Focus under the programme is also on screening of pregnant women for hepatitis B, in places where institutional delivery is less than 80 pc, to ensure provision of and Hepatitis B immunoglobulin, if required, the statement said.

Another important strategy adopted by the programme is propagating the use of Re-use Prevention (RUP) syringes in the country.

The NVHCP website was also launched on the occasion.

Today, we have taken a pledge to fight hepatitis; while we have done this in the presence of hundreds of people, the message should go to crores of people," Choubey said.

