Target set to double area under horticulture: Khattar

Lal Sunday said that a target has been set to double the area under horticulture and to increase the by three times by year 2030.

In this direction, 340 villages would be developed as ''Horticulture Villages'' through 140 crop clusters being established in the state.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, about 10 lakh farmers of have been provided Rs 200 crore in their accounts today.

The thanked the on behalf of the farmers of

He said that in the last four years, the horticulture area has increased from 4.39 lakh hectare to 5.28 lakh hectare in Haryana.

At present, the area of horticulture in Haryana is 8.17 per cent of the total agriculture sector and the target is to increase this area up to 15 per cent.

The said that under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 1,140.98 crore has been given as compensation to 98,000 farmers of Haryana.

said that in order to promote organic farming in the state, the has sent a scheme of Rs 450 crore to the central government.

announced that the will bear the amount of monthly share to be paid by workers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Shramjivi Mandhan Yojana.

Addressing the ''Vikas Rally'' organised on the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan organized at Khudana in district Mahendragarh, the chief minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Shramjivi Mandhan Yojana, the will bear the amount of monthly share of Rs 50 to Rs 200 of beneficiaries of the age group between 18 and 40 years of age.

Khattar on Sunday inaugurated one project andlaid the foundation stones of 12 projects amounting to Rs 452.45 crore for the development of district

He said that the has carried out equitable development in the state.

