Navy, Coast Guard officers complete specialisation course

Twelve 'engineer' officers from the Navy and four from Coast Guard Wednesday joined the "Aviation Arm" of the respective service on successful completion of the Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation course at the Naval Base here, a Defence release said.

A ceremonial passing out parade was held on the occasion at Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT), Naval Base here, which was reviewed by Rear Admiral S N Alamanda, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi.

Lieutenant Aditya Chary and Lieutenant Hitesh Choudhary were awarded HAL trophy and the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) trophy for standing first in overall order of merit amongst Air Engineering and Air Electrical officers respectively, it said.

Lieutenant Hitesh Choudhary was also awarded the Director General Coast Guard (DGCG) trophy for the Best All- Round Officer of the course, whereas the Venduruthy Shield for Best Air Technical Project was awarded to a syndicate comprising Deputy Commandant Jestin Francis and Assistant Commandant Vikas Sharma.

Rear Admiral Alamanda, in his speech, congratulated all officers who passed out from the course and the award winners in particular.

He exhorted the young officers to rise to the challenge in taking on their new responsibilities, exhibit professionalism and keep abreast of the latest technologies.

The officers underwent 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects, besides practical training on various types of aircraft operated by both the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

On passing out from NIAT, the officers would be proceeding to their respective air squadrons at various naval air stations for their competency, which would culminate with the award of M-Tech degree, from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)