Navy Chief on farewell visit to Eastern Naval Comman

of Naval Staff, is camping in for three days in what the said is a farewell visit as he is set to retire from service on May 31.

Lanba arrived in the headquarters here Wednesday and was received by Commanding-in- of ENC Vice- Karambir Singh, a release said Thursday.

During the course of his visit, the would interact with officers, sailors and defence civilians of the ENC and also embark on the Eastern Fleet at Sea.

Admiral Lanba superannuates on May 31 after a four-decade distinguished service, the release said.

His sea tenures include command of INS Kakinada, a Mine Counter-Measure Vessel, INS Himgiri, the indigenous Leander-class Frigate, INS Ranvijay, a Kashin-class Destroyer and INS Mumbai, the indigenous Delhi-class Destroyer.

He has also been the of the Aircraft Carrier, INS Viraat, and the of the Western Fleet, the release said.

Before taking over as the 23rd on May 31, 2016, Admiral Lanba had been the Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern and Western Naval Commands.

He took over as the Chairman, of Staff Committee, on January 1, 2017.

In the last three years as CNS, Admiral Lanba set the tone for several transitions in the operational, training and organisational philosophy of the

The Mission Based Deployments introduced in June 2017 transformed the operational philosophy to deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications and choke points, the Navy release said.

He also steered implementation of the New Transition Cycle which facilitated improvement in overall readiness of ships and submarines in undertaking operational tasks and Mission Based Deployments, it added.

