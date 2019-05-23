NC leading in 3 seats, BJP in 2 in J-K

National Conference and are leading in their respective Lok Sabha seats in

The NC is leading in Srinagar, and Anantnag, while an is leading in Ladakh. BJP's Singh and Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu.

According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate by a margin of 32,975 votes in Srinagar, while Singh had a substantial lead of 1,70,944 votes over his rival

NC's Hasnain Masoodi was leading by a slim margin of 386 votes over state GA Mir in the seat.

Sitting is leading over candidate by 1,07,326 votes in the Jammu seat.

Former MLA Sheikh is trailing by 11,644 votes in the Lok Sabha constituency against NC's Mohmmad Akbar Lone.

In Ladakh, is leading with 4,723 votes over another Independent, Asgar Karbalie, according to officials.

The BJP had won three seats -- two in the Jammu region and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley.

However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to seat held in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)