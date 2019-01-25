NCLAT reserves order on plea against CCI nod to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Law Appellate (NCLAT) has reserved its judgement over the petition filed by traders' body CAIT against regulator CCI's nod to Walmart's USD 16-billion acquisition of

A two-member bench of the appellate headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya concluded its hearing on Thursday after taking note of submissions made by both sides.

"Hearing concluded. Judgment Reserved," said the NCLAT.

However, the bench said: "It will be open to the parties to file short written submission, not more than three pages, by January 29, 2019."



In August 2018, CAIT had filed a petition in the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the (CCI), asking for the reversal of the Walmart- deal.

On August 18, had informed that it has completed deal with and holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian

Earlier on September 6, the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the (CCI), had asked Holdings Inc to file a reply before it explaining way of doing business in

CAIT was also asked to file its understanding over the Walmart's business model in India.

