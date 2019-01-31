NCW should organise programmes to encourage women entrepreneurship across India: MoS WCD

The NCW should organise programmes to inspire women in taking up entrepreneurship, for Women and Child Development Ministry Kumar said Thursday.

Speaking at the 26th of the (NCW), Singh said the Startup initiative has enabled the creation of an encouraging environment for women entrepreneurs in the country.

He urged the commission to organise similar programmes in different states so that women across the country take inspiration from the success stories and adopt entrepreneurship.

Rakesh Srivastava, secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, said while efforts made so far have been able to create the required ecosystem, the commission and the government will need to scale-up the activities to ensure fullest participation of women in all social, economic and political activities to ensure holistic development and empowerment of women.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women, said women have begun making an impact within the startup ecosystem and they have not limited themselves to sectors that were traditionally considered suitable for women.

She said women entrepreneurs in represent a large and untapped resource for generating jobs and high growth businesses. Policy and institutional framework for developing entrepreneurial skills, providing vocation education and training has widened the horizon for economic empowerment of women.

In a dialogue held on 'Empowering Women Through Entrepreneurship', a panel discussion also took place that deliberated on guidelines to help entrepreneurs increase their possibility of success, and on how barriers and challenges can be addressed through policy changes, where needed.

