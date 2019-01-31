Following are the top foreign stories ar 2000 hours



must sign NPT to gain entry into NSG:





Beijing: must sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty to gain entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, said Thursday, asserting that "patient negotiations" were required for New Delhi's admission into the group as there is no precedent for the inclusion of non-NPT By K J M VarmaPAK-INDIA-LD SUMMON Pak summons Indian envoy; protests summoning of its top over Qureshi-Mirwaiz phone callIslamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, summoned India's here on Thursday to lodge a protest over the summoning of its in following Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with a and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of ByFGN25 UNSC-PAK- Pak criticises India's bid for UNSC permanent seatUnited Nations: A day after India proposed that UN member states should seek new ways to further the reform process, criticised the suggestion, saying the "quest by some" nations to gain permanent seats for themselves remains the "primary stumbling block" in achieving progress. ByFGN21 CHINA-CHANGE4-NIGHT Chang'e-4 survives first lunar night, wakes up to minus 190 degrees centigradeBeijing: China's Chang'e-4 probe has survived the first lunar night after its historic soft landing on the far side of the moon, waking up to colder-than-expected temperature of minus 190 degrees centigrade, the said Thursday. By K J M VarmaFGN23 PAK-LD MISSILE Pak successfully test-fires short range ballistic missile 'Nasr'Islamabad: Army on Thursday successfully test-fired the short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr' which it claimed can defeat any ballistic missile defence system now available in the country's neighbourhood or any other system being developed. ByFGN4 US-H1BNew H-1B visa filing rule to give priority to workers with advanced degrees from USWashington: The US has announced a new H-1B visa filing rule from April under which priority would be given to foreign workers with advanced degrees from American universities, a decision that could impact professionals who received higher education in like India and By Lalit K Jha.

FGN7 US-HINDU-TEMPLE-LD VANDALISM



Hindu temple vandalised in US in hate crime



Washington: In a hate crime, a Hindu temple has been vandalised in the US state of by miscreants who sprayed on the deity and wrote repugnant messages on the walls. By Lalit K Jha.

UK-LD BREXIT Foreign Secretary: Brexit may have to be delayed



London: A key member of acknowledged Thursday that Britain's exit from the may have to be delayed if negotiations on a divorce deal drag on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)