Following are the top foreign stories ar 2000 hours

Beijing: India must sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty to gain entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, China said Thursday, asserting that "patient negotiations" were required for New Delhi's admission into the group as there is no precedent for the inclusion of non-NPT countries. By K J M Varma
India must sign NPT to gain entry into NSG: China
PAK-INDIA-LD SUMMON Pak summons Indian envoy; protests summoning of its top diplomat over Qureshi-Mirwaiz phone call
Islamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan summoned India's high commissioner here on Thursday to lodge a protest over the summoning of its envoy in New Delhi following Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with a separatist Kashmiri leader and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir. By Sajjad Hussain
FGN25 UNSC-PAK-INDIA Pak criticises India's bid for UNSC permanent seat
United Nations: A day after India proposed that UN member states should seek new ways to further the Security Council reform process, Pakistan criticised the suggestion, saying the "quest by some" nations to gain permanent seats for themselves remains the "primary stumbling block" in achieving progress. By Yoshita Singh
FGN21 CHINA-CHANGE4-NIGHT Chang'e-4 survives first lunar night, wakes up to minus 190 degrees centigrade
Beijing: China's Chang'e-4 probe has survived the first lunar night after its historic soft landing on the far side of the moon, waking up to colder-than-expected temperature of minus 190 degrees centigrade, the national space agency said Thursday. By K J M Varma
FGN23 PAK-LD MISSILE Pak successfully test-fires short range ballistic missile 'Nasr'
Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Thursday successfully test-fired the short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr' which it claimed can defeat any ballistic missile defence system now available in the country's neighbourhood or any other system being developed. By Sajjad Hussain
FGN4 US-H1B
New H-1B visa filing rule to give priority to workers with advanced degrees from US
Washington: The US has announced a new H-1B visa filing rule from April under which priority would be given to foreign workers with advanced degrees from American universities, a decision that could impact professionals who received higher education in countries like India and China. By Lalit K Jha.
FGN7 US-HINDU-TEMPLE-LD VANDALISM
Hindu temple vandalised in US in hate crime
Washington: In a hate crime, a Hindu temple has been vandalised in the US state of Kentucky by miscreants who sprayed black paint on the deity and wrote repugnant messages on the walls. By Lalit K Jha.
UK-LD BREXIT Foreign Secretary: Brexit may have to be delayed
London: A key member of Prime Minister Theresa May's government acknowledged Thursday that Britain's exit from the European Union may have to be delayed if negotiations on a divorce deal drag on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU