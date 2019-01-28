JUST IN
NCW to write to K'taka Police to probe alleged misbehaviour of former CM Siddaramaiah with a woman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Commission for Women Monday said it will write to the Karnataka Police to thoroughly probe the alleged misbehaviour of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with a woman.

Siddaramaiah landed in controversy Monday when he was engaged in a wordy duel with a woman and snatched the microphone from her, dislodging her dupatta in the process, at an event in Varuna in Mysuru.

The incident, which occurred during a public interaction organised by Siddaramaiah, his MLA son Yathindra, who represents Varuna assembly constituency, and others, was caught on camera with the video of it going viral.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the commission will write to the Karnataka Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action, as per law.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:50 IST

