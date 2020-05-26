Needy advocates of Jharkhand HC get help

The Jharkhand High Court



Advocates Association on Monday said it has reached out to at least 225 needy advocates by providing them with financial and other assistance since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began in March.

The association's Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar said that the needy lawyers, who applied for help, were given Rs 5,000 in cash, ration and medicines.

"The association is making efforts to help any member in distress and some more applications have been received," Kumar said in a statement.

The association expressed gratitude to well-to-do advocates who contributions have made this possible, he said.

