NELCO gets in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from DoT

Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelco Limited, Wednesday said it has recently obtained in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from Department of Telecommunications, a move that can improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping

"...the IFMC license will make it possible to have uninterrupted access to voice, data and while also travelling on aircrafts, sailing vessels, cruise liners etc in India, using satellite technology," (NELCO) said in a statement.

This can help bring operational efficiencies to improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies, which were not so evolved until now, it added.

"Internet and voice communication while sailing or flying within Indian waters and airspace are important needs but not fulfilled so far due to regulatory restrictions," NELCO P J said.

The license for IFMC services (in-flight and maritime connectivity) by DoT will now make it possible for people to access high quality internet services and make voice calls while flying in Indian airspace and sailing in Indian waters, in the same manner that they do while at home or office, added.

"We are ready to serve the internet requirements for & Maritime segments and are in active discussions with some potential customers to offer these services soon, said.

The company said, it has an advanced and over and currently serves the business-critical needs of various users like ATMs, petrol pumps, bank branches, off-shore rigs for among others.

The company is in dialogue with (DoS) & ISRO to further augment its as required, to offer high quality IFMC services, the statement said.

During the nine months ending December, 2018, the consolidated revenue of NELCO was Rs 139.50 crore.

