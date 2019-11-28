Nelco hopes to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by January

-
Nelco Ltd on Thursday said it expects to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by January.
The company had earlier this year obtained a licence from the Department of Telecommunications for providing in-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) services.
The Tata Group firm said it hopes to roll out in-flight services in one-and-a-half months but refused to comment on tariffs saying the modalities are being fine-tuned.
"We are hoping to start in-flight connectivity services around January timeframe. We will start with data services," Nelco Managing Director and CEO PJ Nath said on the sidelines of India SatCom 2019 organised by Broadband India Forum here.
Nath refused to divulge the names of the airlines that the company is in discussions with, saying, "I cannot comment on that at this point...We will have partnerships with multiple airlines but it will unfold as we go along".
