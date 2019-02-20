JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Seat-sharing talks between Cong, NCP still on: Vikhe Patil

Lockheed Martin unveils new combat jet F-21 for India
Business Standard

Nepal party demands reinstatement of Hindu state

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A right-wing political party in Nepal has demanded the government reinstate the country as a Hindu state.

Nepal was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the people's movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of monarchy.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party, led by former deputy premier Kamal Thapa, in a memorandum handed to Prime Minister K P Oli demanded that Nepal should be declared a Hindu state with complete religious freedom by revoking the provision of secularism.

The party sent the memorandum to the Prime Minister through Khotang District Administration Office on Tuesday.

The party also demanded a referendum on whether to continue with federalism or not.

Hinduism is the largest religion of Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements