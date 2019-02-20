Nepal party demands reinstatement of Hindu state

A right-wing political party in has demanded the government reinstate the country as a Hindu state.

was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the people's movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of monarchy.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party, led by former Kamal Thapa, in a memorandum handed to K P Oli demanded that should be declared a Hindu state with complete religious freedom by revoking the provision of secularism.

The party sent the memorandum to the through on Tuesday.

The party also demanded a referendum on whether to continue with federalism or not.

Hinduism is the largest religion of Nepal.

