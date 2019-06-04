J'khand CM inaugurates Haj House

inaugurated the Haj House here on Tuesday on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Inaugurating the Rs-50 crore Haj House, which can accommodate about 1,000 people for offering Namaaz, Das said his government had faith in winning the confidence of all the people.

"This is the reason that the has fulfilled an old demand of members of the Muslim community -- constructing a modern and grand Haj House," he said.

"Development is the only solution to every problem and our government is working continuously for development," he added.

The projects of the BJP-led government at the Centre were being implemented in the state, Das said, adding that the central and state governments were not working for any particular community as every citizen was important.

In a veiled attack on the opposition parties, the said those who projected themselves as "well-wishers" of the Muslim community never thought about them, while alleging irregularities even in the construction of the Haj House.

He said the poor and homeless Muslims of the country had benefitted immensely under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, adding that there was no discrimination in the allotment of benefits under other schemes such as those related to LPG and toilets.

Das said his government was working towards imparting skill training to Muslim women and helping them get self-employment.

He said his government was committed to eradicating poverty, adding that had plenty of natural resources, a good environment and hard working people.

"We have to make a new and a new together," the said.

