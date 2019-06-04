TRS puts up impressive show in Karimnagar dist

The ruling TRS put up a splendid performance in the rural local body polls in district of Telangana, winning 13 ZPTCs of the total 15 and 77 MPTCs.

The TRS bagged 77 of the total 178 MPTCs in the polls, according to official sources.

and emerged victorious in 21 and 12 MPTCs respectively.

The party, however, lost in Chinna Mulkanur, an adopted village of K in the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) polls.

In neighbouring district, TRS lost in Pothangal, the village of the in-laws of former TRS K Kavitha, daughter of Rao.

She was defeated by her rival in in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The polls were held in three-phases last month.

