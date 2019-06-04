3 cops suspended after drug peddlar escapes from custody in J-K

Three policemen were suspended Tuesday after a drug peddlar escaped from custody in and Kashmir's district, officials said.

Those suspended included a sub-inspector, a SPO and a constable, they said.

Two people were arrested after police seized 90 kg of poppy from a truck, which was on its way to from Srinagar, in Sallan area, SSP Shridhar Patil said.

(driver) and Harjeet Singh, both residents of in Punjab, were arrested and a case was registered against them, he said.

One of the two accused persons gave police the slip on Tuesday when the two were being taken to a court in Hira Nagar, the SSP said.

