Protesters urge discussion of Hong Kong issues at G-20

Protesters in Hong Kong opposed to contentious legislation are calling on leaders of the U.S., the and others to raise the issue with Chinese at this week's summit in

Groups of protesters gathered outside the U.S. and EU consulates Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests.

A says changes to the Chinese territory's legislation could expose citizens of all nationalities to being extradited to for unfair trials and possible torture.

Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in recent weeks over the legislation and police violence against them.

has said it won't permit any discussion of Hong Kong affairs at the meeting in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)