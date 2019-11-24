Never had desire to enter politics:PM Modi

-
"I never had the desire to enter politics, but since I am part of it now I give my best on how to work for the people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
Interacting with a group of National Cadet Corps cadets in his "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, Modi also said that as an NCC cadet in his school days, he never got punished.
