Comedian arrested for satirical review of movie in Nepal, triggers criticism of Oli govt

A popular was arrested in for posting a "satirical" comment about a film on a social media platform, triggering a criticism of the K P Oli-led government.

24-year-old was arrested on Friday last week under the Electronic Transaction Act on a complaint filed by after the posted a "satirical review" of his movie 'Birbikram-part two' on his YouTube channel 'Meme Nepal', reported.

The arrest ironically was made three days before Oli's address to the where he spoke on the importance of democracy, freedom and human right.

PM Oli's speech highlighted the importance of democracy, while back home his government has been criticized for what is seen as an authoritarian rule, stifling freedom of speech and encroaching on human rights, the report said.

In his speech, said a person who had spent over five decades fighting for democratic rights and served 14-year jail sentence knew "how important access to education and freedom of speech are for people and society to grow, develop and prosper".

Meanwhile, Mohana Ansari, member of the National Human Rights Commission, tweeted that while Oli's speech celebrating freedom of speech was appreciated, "Nepali citizens want to see the same at homeland, too".

The administration has been criticised for attempting to push through a number of controversial bills, including a bill and an Bill, that many say could be used to stifle criticism and squeeze the media.

"In his speech on Monday, failed to mention that his government is bringing laws to control and suppress the media," said Bishnu Nisthuri, former of the Federation of Nepali Journalists.

The Federation of Nepalese Journalists is demanding that the government should withdraw the controversial Bill.

"The should respond through action, not words... It seems the only purpose of the bill is to control and punish the media that does not obey the government. The bill will curtail the freedom of expression," said Krishna Pahadi, a noted human rights activist.

