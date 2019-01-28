JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UK police arrest man for driving car without front tyre

Punjab BJP chief takes potshot at Navjot Kaur Sidhu, calls her 'migratory bird'
Business Standard

New Delhi should engage all stakeholders to end militancy in J-K: NC

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The National Conference Monday said New Delhi should take steps to end the three-decade-old militancy in Jammu and Kashmir by taking effective steps of engaging all stakeholders.

"We hope that New Delhi will take steps to end the three-decade-old unrest and militancy in J&K by taking effective steps of engaging all stakeholders, including our neighbour, in a sincere and meaningful dialogue," Additional General Secretary, NC, Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal said.

He also demanded restoring J&K's Constitution to its "pristine glory".

"Altering constitutional position through dubious means over the years is the basic cause of the present unrest in the state," he said.

Kamaal alleged that forces inimical to India's diversity of religion, region, language, colour, caste and creed were being encouraged.

"India's strength is its pluralistic ethos and its diversity of culture and religion," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements