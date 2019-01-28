New Delhi should engage all stakeholders to end militancy in J-K: NC

The National Conference Monday said should take steps to end the three-decade-old militancy in by taking effective steps of engaging all stakeholders.

"We hope that will take steps to end the three-decade-old unrest and militancy in J&K by taking effective steps of engaging all stakeholders, including our neighbour, in a sincere and meaningful dialogue," Additional General Secretary, NC, Sheikh said.

He also demanded restoring J&K's Constitution to its "pristine glory".

"Altering constitutional position through dubious means over the years is the basic cause of the present unrest in the state," he said.

Kamaal alleged that forces inimical to India's diversity of religion, region, language, colour, caste and creed were being encouraged.

"India's strength is its pluralistic ethos and its diversity of culture and religion," he said.

