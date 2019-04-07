'War hysteria': India rejects Pakistan's claim of planning another attack

India Sunday rejected as "irresponsible and preposterous" Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's comments that India was planning to attack Pakistan again between April 16 and 20.

In a strongly worded statement, said the comments by the Pakistani foreign minister is aimed at whipping up in the region.

"India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the foreign minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up in the region. This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India," Kumar said.



The MEA spokesperson's statement came hours after Qureshi said in a press conference in that Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India is planning to attack Pakistan again between April 16 and 20.

India struck the biggest terrorist training camp of terror group deep inside Pakistan on February 26 nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

On February 27, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.