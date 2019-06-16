Kashmiri Pandits remember educationists killed in 1997 by Hizb terrorists

The displaced Pandits Sunday paid tributes to the three educationists killed by (HM) militants in belt of Jammu and Kashmir's district in 1997.

The Daughters of Panun (DoPK) organised the 1997 martyrs' 'shradanjali divas' programme at Jammu.

Member of (MLC) Girdari Raina, who was the chief guest, in his speech, lauded the efforts made by the community and said "the sacrifices of the martyrs will never go waste as they remain pious and sacred".

He said the present political ecosystem is favourable for Kashmiri Pandits.

Raina said it was time "immoral" political structures like Articles 370, 35-A were scrapped.

said the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits contributed in consolidating nationalist forces in the country.

He said Kashmiri Pandits have helped in the global narrative against terrorism.

Senior member of Daughters of Panun said she awaits the day Panun (homeland) Kashmir is established.

Ashok Raina, principal of a higher secondary school, along with two teachers were killed by HM terrorists in in 1997.

