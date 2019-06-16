New Zealand cancels tsunami alert after powerful quake

A powerful 7.2-magnitude stuck near the remote Islands northeast of Sunday, briefly prompting a warning.

After initially forecasting "a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities", New Zealand's Civil Defence organisation gave the all-clear eight minutes later.

The was given a preliminary magnitude of 7.4, but later downgraded to 7.2 by the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Warning Center also lifted its warning for parts of the but said "minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake".

The struck at 10:55am (0425 IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres some 928 kilometres north-northeast of the city of in the

The Kermadecs are uninhabited apart from a few conservation workers based on Raoul Island, the largest in the area.

The islands are the peaks of volcanoes, some of them active, that rise above sea level and are often rocked by earthquakes above magnitude 7.0. In recent years they experienced one in 2006, another in 2007 and two in 2011.

The Kermadecs are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotbed of volcanic and earthquake activity at the intersection of several tectonic plates.

