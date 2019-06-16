Saudi crown prince accuses Iran of twin tanker attacks

JUST IN
AFP  |  Riyadh 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused rival Iran of twin attacks on oil tankers in a vital Gulf shipping channel, according to excerpts of an interview published early Sunday.

"The Iranian regime did not respect the presence of the Japanese prime minister as a guest in Tehran and responded to his (diplomatic) efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese," he told pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat, referring to the attacks in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Iran has denied any involvement.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 04:50 IST

