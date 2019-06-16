Powerful 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

A powerful 7.4 magnitude stuck near the uninhabited islands northeast of Sunday, the US Geological Survey said as authorities monitored for signs of a

New Zealand's civil defence organisation said it was monitoring the situation and if a was generated it would take at least two hours to reach the country.

The Pacific Warning Center said "hazardous tsunami waves from this are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coasts of the islands."



The struck at 10:55am (0425 IST) some 928 kilometres north-northeast of the city of in at a depth of 34 km.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)