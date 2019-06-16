Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits New Zealand's Kermadec, tsunami warning issued

A massive of magnitude 7.4 on Richter scale struck near islands northeast of on Sunday, the authorities have issued a warning.

The Pacific Warning Center said a threat exists in areas within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, reported NHK

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coasts of the islands," said PTWC.

The huge tremor struck near New Zealand's Islands at about 11.55pm on Saturday (GMT).

It struck at a depth of six miles and an alert was issued for the island region shortly afterwards.

No casualty has been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

