Lanka president Gotabaya to arrive in India for two-day visit on Thursday

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties.

will arrive in India on Thursday evening and a ceremonial reception will be held in Rashtrapati Bhawan in his honour on Friday. The same day he will hold talks with Modi and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.