NFR to run additional train for PM's Agartala rally

North Eastern Frontier Railway (NFR) will run an additional train between in district to here Saturday in view of the scheduled rally by Prime Mininster on Saturday.

The running of the additional train was confirmed by NFR officer on Friday.

The train was introduced for the day by the Northeast Frontier Railway on our request so that people of North and Unakoti districts can join the prime minister's rally," state BJP spokesperson told newsmen here.

The train will leave for here at 9 am and would return at 6.30 pm from Agartala. The NFR sanctioned the train following a request from BJP, Deka said.

There are two regular passengers trains from to Agartala, a distance of about 165 km, at 5.45 am and 3.45 pm.

Bhattacharya said Modi is scheduled to land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport here at 3.20 pm on Saturday and would be received at the airport by Kaptan Singh Solanki, Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister and others ministers of

He is scheduled to unveil the statue of Tripuras last ruler at the airport and then address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here.

The would also inaugurate a new block of of (IIIT) at the premise of the (TIT) here and a 23 km long railway track between Garjee in district and Belonia in South Tripura.

