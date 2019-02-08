NFR to run additional train for PM's Agartala rally

-
North Eastern Frontier Railway (NFR) will run an additional train between Dharmanagar in North Tripura district to here Saturday in view of the scheduled rally by Prime Mininster Narendra Modi on Saturday.
The running of the additional train was confirmed by NFR public relations officer Dipak Deka on Friday.
The train was introduced for the day by the Northeast Frontier Railway on our request so that people of North and Unakoti districts can join the prime minister's rally," state BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattachaya told newsmen here.
The train will leave Dharmanagar for here at 9 am and would return at 6.30 pm from Agartala. The NFR sanctioned the train following a request from BJP, Deka said.
There are two regular passengers trains from Dharmanagar to Agartala, a distance of about 165 km, at 5.45 am and 3.45 pm.
Bhattacharya said Modi is scheduled to land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport here at 3.20 pm on Saturday and would be received at the airport by Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and others ministers of Tripura.
He is scheduled to unveil the statue of Tripuras last ruler Birbikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at the airport and then address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here.
The prime minister would also inaugurate a new block of Indian Institute of Information technology (IIIT) at the premise of the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) here and a 23 km long railway track between Garjee in Gomati district and Belonia in South Tripura.
