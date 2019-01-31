NHRC calls for report from Centre, states over reported decline of sex ratio at birth

Expressing concern over the reported decline of the sex ratio at birth across the country, the NHRC has sought a report from the and secretaries of all the states and UTs on the status of implementation of the various welfare schemes on the issue.

According to an official statement, the (NHRC) has also invited comments from the state governments and UT's along with their suggestions to improve the sex ratio at birth besides sharing of best practices for proper reporting and registration of births.

The commission has taken a serious note of that have raised the issue of abysmal sex ratio across the country, especially in the southern states.

The statement said as per a report, the data collated by the from the Civil Registration System (CRS) reveals that in 2016 and had the worst sex ratio at birth (SRB) of 806. Tamil Nadu, which had sex ratio of 935 in 2007, came down to 840 compared to the all figure of 877.

Karnataka, as mentioned in the report, has fallen from 1,004 to 896 and Telengana stands at 881.

The commission has further observed that it is aware that the central as well as state governments have announced and implemented various schemes to create awareness among the general public to save the girl child and improve the gender equation but the data reflected in the instant report gives a different picture.

"If the data reflected in the news report is correct, it seriously affects gender equality besides the fact that the Constitution of prohibits discrimination in any form, including sex, which ultimately violates human rights of the weaker sections of the society i.e. girl and women and, therefore, there is a need for immediate attention and action by the Union as well as state governments," the statement said.

According to the media report, published on January 20, most of the states have achieved near 100 per cent registration of births, hence, it cannot be said that all the cases of birth of girl children are not being reported.

The data with regard to is more alarming because it has been lower than the all India figure, the statement said.

In Karnataka, as per the news report, ever since 2011 it achieved 901 birth registrations and has an SRB of 983 which has declined by 108 marks in comparison with the survey conducted in 2007 when it was 1,004, it said.

The inadequate sex ratios have generally been associated with the states like and but the present data indicates that the scenario is worse in south India, the statement said.

Only could manage to have the highest SRB and in 2016 it reached 954, it added.

