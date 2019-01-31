SCR records 100 MT in freight loading, earns Rs 8,655 cr

: South Central Railway (SCR) Thursday said it has transported over 100 million tonnes (MTs) in freight upto January 31 in the current fiscal and earned Rs 8655 crore.

"A record 100.052 million tonnes of highest ever freight up to January 31, 2019 has been transported during the current financial year.

The achievement in freight loading is around 17.433 more when compared to the previous financial year loading for the same period, which was 82.619 MTs",SCR Chief Public Relations Officer said in a release.

The freight earnings of SCR also reached a new heigh of Rs 8,655 Crore.

These earnings registered a growth of around 26 per cent, resulting in Rs 1,764 Crore more revenue as compared to the previous fiscals freight revenue, he said.

The zone (SCR) is likely to reach 120 by the end of this financial year, he said.

Amongst the major commodities which contributed to the record loading are coal (53.555 MTs) Cement at 22.948 MTs, Fertilizers (5.374 MTs) Imported Iron ore (5.183 MTs; foodgrains 3.925 MTs, raw material for 2.275 and loading of other goods 5.07 MTs, the release said.

The improvement in loading as compared to last year wasmajorly due to increase in loading of coal by 31 per cent, it added.

