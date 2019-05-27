ComMin releases draft compendium of export policy

The commerce ministry has come out with a comprehensive draft of the policy which includes product specific rules with a view to provide a ready reckoner for exporters.

"Based on inputs received from various partner government agencies, it is proposed to bring out a comprehensive exports policy for all ITC (HS) tariff codes (including items which are 'free' for and do not currently exist in the policy), covering conditions/restrictions imposed by partner government agencies on exports," the of Foreign said.

The draft policy aims at consolidating the norms for each product as applicable at different government agencies.

ITC-HS Codes are Indian Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding. It was adopted by for import-export operations. Every product has been accorded eight digit HS codes.

The compendium will help an exporter know all the applicable norms pertaining to a particular product, helping him/her understand policy conditions for that item.

This exercise is for consolidating the norms and not for making any changes in the existing export policy of the country.

The DGFT said that the updated draft has been prepared by including all existing policy conditions, all notifications and public notices issued after January 2018.

Besides, it also includes non-tariff regulations imposed by different government agencies.

Commenting on the move, exporters body (FIEO) said that it would provide a "ready reckoner" for traders and help in digitisation.

"It will help exporters in understanding export norms and conditions for items," FIEO said.

The directorate has sought views of all stake holders on the draft.

Similar policy exists for import purposes also. While Schedule 1 deals with imports, Schedule 2 deals with export related matters.

